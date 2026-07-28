BJ Cheolgu shocks again with gambling trip to The Philippines after 7 years: "Squandered 1 billion won a week, 4.3 billion won in debt to colleagues"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji reporter] Cheolgu, a first-generation internet broadcaster (BJ) whose real name is Lee Ye-jun, 36, has made a startling confession about gambling trips to The Philippines, illegal private loans, tens of billions of won in unpaid taxes, and debts owed to fellow broadcasters. He also said he would turn himself in to the police.

During a recent personal livestream on Soop, formerly AfreecaTV, Cheolgu said, "It is all true that I engaged in illegal overseas gambling and used illegal private loans." He added, "I will go to the police station at 8 a.m. and turn myself in to receive the appropriate punishment. Even if I have to serve time in prison, I will somehow repay every last bit of my debt," bowing his head in apology.

According to Cheolgu's confession, he had been gambling in The Philippines since the year before last. He said the situation had become so severe that he was spending more than 1 billion won a week on gambling.

In the process of raising and managing gambling funds, he turned to illegal high-interest loans with weekly rates as high as 10 percent. As he repeatedly used new borrowing to pay off old debt, the situation spiraled out of control. To make matters worse, tax problems were added to the mix. He said about 6 billion won in value-added tax was imposed, his bank accounts were seized, and although he ran around trying every possible way to stop it and raise money, he ultimately failed to resolve the issue.

It also emerged that he had accumulated huge debts to fellow broadcasters and acquaintances while trying to avoid severe cash shortages, including account seizures. Cheolgu directly disclosed the borrowing details, saying, "I borrowed 2.3 billion won from K and repaid about 500 million to 600 million won of it. I also borrowed 2 billion won from Jjapgu and repaid about 500 million won. I borrowed money from Inho as well." The total amount he borrowed from fellow BJs is estimated at about 4.3 billion won.

That massive financial strain eventually led to delayed settlements for the performers on his "Excel Broadcast." Cheolgu had previously signed a memorandum of understanding, introduced by a wealthy acquaintance he knew, to borrow 2 billion won interest-free for one year from a KOSDAQ-listed company. However, the funds did not arrive on the scheduled deposit date, July 24. As a result, he could not settle revenue payments to the female performers participating in the broadcast content on time. He spent three days trying to secure the money, but failed, and the full extent of the irregularities was eventually exposed.

Meanwhile, Cheolgu was previously disciplined by military authorities in 2019 after being caught gambling overseas while serving in the military. He was discharged in 2020 as a public service reservist and later resumed broadcasting through AfreecaTV. At the time of his return, the platform saw such a surge in viewers that it suffered access disruptions, and the comeback drew so much attention that it even affected the stock price of a platform company that had benefited from the COVID-19 boom.

Cheolgu rose to fame as one of the leading BJs on AfreecaTV, now Soop, through gaming and mukbang content. He married internet broadcaster Oejil-hye and had a daughter, but the couple divorced in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.