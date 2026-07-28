Kim Ji-ho, after apologizing for 'damaging a public library book,' now recommends a book that 'disses a rude world'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Kim Ji-ho, who drew criticism for underlining text in a public library book, has shared an essay she related to and updated fans on her recent life.

On the 27th, Kim posted a photo on her social networking service along with the caption, "Can you laugh and relate to such uncomfortable situations all the way through? A cheerful and satisfying essay that makes me think, 'That's exactly how I feel,' chapter by chapter, and speaks for my heart."

The photo shows a cup of coffee next to the essay "Sorry, but I Don't Like It." The book cover also features the phrase "A Sharp Diss at a Rude World," which caught attention. Kim recommended the book herself while enjoying a relaxed reading moment.

Kim has regularly shared the books she reads and snippets of her daily life through social networking service. However, in February, she came under fire after posting a photo showing pen underlines in Kim Hoon's short story collection "Alone Over There," which she had borrowed from a public library.

At the time, she posted a photo confirming that she had finished the book, saying, "I put off returning it and finally finished reading it." But once it became known that she had marked the library book directly, criticism followed, with some asking whether she had damaged public property. As the controversy grew, Kim apologized, saying, "I am sorry to those who may have felt uncomfortable because of my careless behavior." She added, "I absentmindedly repeated the habit I have of underlining passages in my own books because I wanted to remember the ending. It was an absurd thing to do."

Meanwhile, Kim married actor Kim Ho-jin in 2001, and the couple has one daughter. Recently, she has been sharing updates with fans about her reading and everyday life through social networking service.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.