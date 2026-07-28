Jeong Sun-hee Breaks Into a Sweat Over Ex-Confession from Japanese Former Boyfriend... "He Said I Was 'Scary' and Broke Up After Three Months"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee shared an episode from a past relationship with a foreign boyfriend.

On the 27th, an episode featuring Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

Shin Dong-yup asked Jeong Sun-hee about her dating history, saying, "You dated men of foreign nationality too, right?" Moon Cheon-sik then brought up the real name of one of Jeong Sun-hee's former boyfriends, saying, "I heard you dated a Korean American from the U.S."

Jeong Sun-hee pointed out, "Why would you say his real name? He'll think I'm a jerk." Moon Cheon-sik looked flustered for a moment, then added, "You also went on a blind date with a Japanese man."

Moon Cheon-sik continued the story, saying, "You dated a Japanese man for three months, and he said you were 'scary' and wanted to go back to Osaka. He got scared after three months." Jeong Sun-hee laughed and replied, "That Japanese guy was very indecisive. So when I spoke in a very direct way, he said I was scary. That was the story I was telling, but Moon Cheon-sik spread it everywhere at a radio dinner gathering."

Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee married the late actor Ahn Jae-hwan in 2007, but suffered the pain of losing him the following year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.