Jeong Sun-hee Breaks Into a Sweat Over Ex-Confession from Japanese Former Boyfriend... "He Said I Was 'Scary' and Broke Up After Three Months"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee shared an episode from a past relationship with a foreign boyfriend.
On the 27th, an episode featuring Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."
Shin Dong-yup asked Jeong Sun-hee about her dating history, saying, "You dated men of foreign nationality too, right?" Moon Cheon-sik then brought up the real name of one of Jeong Sun-hee's former boyfriends, saying, "I heard you dated a Korean American from the U.S."
Jeong Sun-hee pointed out, "Why would you say his real name? He'll think I'm a jerk." Moon Cheon-sik looked flustered for a moment, then added, "You also went on a blind date with a Japanese man."
Moon Cheon-sik continued the story, saying, "You dated a Japanese man for three months, and he said you were 'scary' and wanted to go back to Osaka. He got scared after three months." Jeong Sun-hee laughed and replied, "That Japanese guy was very indecisive. So when I spoke in a very direct way, he said I was scary. That was the story I was telling, but Moon Cheon-sik spread it everywhere at a radio dinner gathering."
Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee married the late actor Ahn Jae-hwan in 2007, but suffered the pain of losing him the following year.
joyjoy90@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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