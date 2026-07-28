iKON's Koo Jun-hoe to Enlist on Aug. 11 for Active Duty... "No Separate Event Planned"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] iKON member Koo Jun-hoe will enlist for active duty in August.

His agency, 143 Entertainment, said in an official statement on the 28th that "member Koo Jun-hoe will enter the training center on Aug. 11 and fulfill his military duty as an active-duty soldier."

It added that "no separate official event will be held on the day of his entry into the boot camp, as the site will be attended by many Armed Forces personnel and their families, and we want to prevent any safety accidents."

The agency also asked fans to refrain from visiting the site. 143 Entertainment said, "We ask fans to avoid visiting the site and kindly request your understanding and cooperation."

It concluded, "Please continue to show your unwavering love and warm support until the day Koo Jun-hoe completes his military service and returns to you in good health."

Meanwhile, Koo Jun-hoe debuted in 2015 as a member of iKON and won fans over with a string of hit songs, including "My Type," "Love Scenario," and "The Reason Is You." More recently, he has continued to stay in touch with fans through group activities, solo music, and performances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.