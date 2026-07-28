Jung Hae-in Reunites with Hong Jin-kyung, Whom He Exchanged Numbers with Four Months Ago... Set to Appear on 'Problem Child in House'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in will appear on KBS2's "Problem Child in House," where he will enjoy a warm reunion with Hong Jin-kyung and Song Eun-i.

As Netflix's series has drawn attention by surpassing 1.2 million cumulative views just two weeks after its official trailer was released, Jung Hae-in has confirmed his appearance on the KBS2 talk show "Problem Child in House."

In particular, his reunion with Hong Jin-kyung is drawing attention. The two met on another variety show about four months ago and naturally exchanged contact information, building a friendly rapport.

Viewers are now curious to see what kind of chemistry and banter they will show when they meet again on "Problem Child in House."

His connection with Song Eun-i also continues. In the past, Song hosted Jung Hae-in's fan meeting and grew so close to him that she called him her "favorite younger brother." Their long-awaited reunion is also raising expectations for what they will talk about.

Jung Hae-in has continued his box-office streak with every project, including Netflix's series "Deserter Pursuit (D.P.)" and the film "I, the Executioner," establishing himself as one of the industry's hottest stars. On "Problem Child in House," he is expected to show a range of charms, from stories about his work to recent updates and candid conversation.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in's first episode of "Problem Child in House" will air in early August.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.