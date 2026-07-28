Son Yeon-jae, Married to a Finance Professional, Stuns in an Oversized Shirt Look — Even More Innocent and Radiant Than in Her 20s

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Former national rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae shared an update with a stylish shirt look.

On the 28th, Son posted several photos on her SNS along with the message, "Burberry Beauty has newly opened at Shinsegae South City. I was able to see Burberry Beauty's fragrances and makeup products in person! The lip products are so cute."

In the photos, Son is seen touring the Burberry Beauty store while wearing an ivory shirt with a subtle sheen, styled like a dress. She drew attention with a leggy, no-pants look, pairing the short shirt with black slippers. In another photo, she is standing in front of a mirror, trying on lip products and checking her makeup. Her natural pose, holding a perfume bottle in one hand, combined with her signature innocent vibe, also caught the eye.

As she looked around the event venue and tried out fragrances and makeup products herself, Son also attracted fans' attention with a polished visual that blended seamlessly with the brand's classic interior.

Meanwhile, Son married a finance worker nine years her senior in 2022 and gave birth to a son. Since then, she has been staying in touch with the public by sharing updates on social media. Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.