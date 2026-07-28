Is that really Jae-gyun Hwang? Long hair and a gaunt face with deep wrinkles... "Looks like Chuno"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player and broadcaster Jae-gyun Hwang surprised fans with his long hair and noticeably slimmer appearance.

On the 28th, TVING SPORTS posted a short video on its social media account with the caption, "Chuno appears on TVING."

In the video, Jeong Keun-woo reacted to Hwang, who had tied his long hair back, by saying, "You look exactly like Jang Hyuk," and Hwang shot back, "Chuno!"

Hwang then joked, "I have to go beat someone up," and was asked, "How long are you going to grow your hair, Jae-gyun?" Hwang replied, "I'm growing it until I can tie it up. I'll keep growing it until people stop commenting that I should cut it. If even one such comment appears, I'll keep growing it."

But what drew even more attention than his long hair was his strikingly gaunt look. When he smiled, the wrinkles on his face stood out even more. Netizens reacted with comments such as, "He looks older because he lost too much weight," "Is he sick or something?" "Is that really Jae-gyun Hwang? I only recognized him after reading the comments," and "He looked better with some weight on him."

Meanwhile, Hwang married Jiyeon, formerly of T-ara, in 2022, but they divorced in 2024. After retiring last year, he signed an exclusive contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) and began a new chapter in his life.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.