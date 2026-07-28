Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, NCT127, Zerobaseone, WHIB, and AEN Set for August Summer King Showdown

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] A 'Summer King' showdown hotter than the heat wave is about to unfold.

From global top-tier acts that have swept Billboard to major rookies set to shake up the K-pop scene, fierce competition among summer male acts is on the way. Each team is stepping forward with its own strengths and track record.

▶Billboard, brace yourself... Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, NCT127

Global top-tier groups that have dominated the world market will form the core of the August battle.

Stray Kids will release their new album, 'This and That,' on August 7. Built around the intense and original hip-hop-based sound created by the group's in-house producing team 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, Han), the group has already made a strong mark on Billboard. In 2025, they became the first artist in the world to send eight consecutive albums to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. album chart. The new album includes a wide range of tracks, including the pre-release songs 'Run It,' 'After You,' 'Farming,' 'I Do,' 'Way Out,' and 'That Day,' along with the title track 'This and That.' It is expected to showcase the group's strength as a true musical all-rounder.

ENHYPEN will unveil their eighth mini album, 'THE SIN : VANISH,' on August 21. The release is drawing special attention because it is their first album since Heeseung left the group and the lineup was reorganized into a six-member team with Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sung Hoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki. From the beginning, ENHYPEN earned recognition for their dark vampire fantasy concept, distinctive storytelling, and strong live and performance skills. Their January release, 'THE SIN : VANISH,' became a double million-seller based on first-week sales alone. Their world tour has also been a major success, filling large arenas and stadiums. That has established them as a rising force in both album sales and live performances.

This time, the group presents a stronger narrative centered on a couple who break taboos and begin an unprecedented escape. The story unfolds like a mystery show after they go into hiding. Julia Lewis, who produced 'El Club,' a track from Bad Bunny's Grammy Awards-winning album, and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko also took part in the title track, adding even more intensity to the release.

NCT127 will release their seventh full-length album, 'Blingy,' on August 24. The album captures the group's musical identity and journey over the past 10 years.

Since debuting in 2016, NCT127 has gone from strength to strength with hits such as 'Fire Truck,' 'Cherry Bomb,' 'Hero,' and 'Sticker.' By pioneering their own genre, 'Neo,' they made a strong impact on the Billboard charts and successfully completed large-scale stadium tours at home and abroad. After completing their military hiatus, the members renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, proving once again how much they have grown and how much broader their musical range has become. Starting with the Seoul concert in September, they will hold their fifth tour, 'Neo City - The Red Line,' in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei. The Seoul shows were already sold out across all three dates, underscoring NCT127's enduring popularity.

▶Targeting Japan... TWS and Zerobaseone

TWS will release the Japanese single 'Soda Soda' on August 4. The title track, 'Soda Soda,' is a modern city pop song co-written by Kyungmin, Youngjae, and Jihoon. It captures the desire to move forward while cherishing the shining moments of youth. The song has already been selected as an ABC Mart commercial song and is receiving love from local fans.

Zerobaseone will release their second EP, 'Return Love,' on August 19, expanding their activities into Japan after the United States. The title track, 'Existence,' was specially created for Zerobaseone by a member of Omoinotake, a skilled Japanese piano trio band. With their diverse vocal colors, Zerobaseone delivers a powerful sense of emotion. Their previous special EP, 'iKONIC,' ranked high on the Oricon Daily Album Ranking and reached No. 1 on the Tower Records nationwide comprehensive album chart, proving their strong local popularity. Expectations are now rising for the fifth-generation top-tier group's next move.

▶Summer is all about momentum... AEN, Alpha Drive One, and WHIB

AEN, a group co-produced by Starship Entertainment and Japan's Amuse, will launch on August 5. AEN is a seven-member multinational group made up of Haru, Haruto, Bomin, Junseo, Kyuhyun, Jiyong, and Kyra. They will release their debut album, '[A New Era of Now],' on August 5. With solid live vocals, sharp choreography, and strong visuals, the debut is drawing attention in both Korea and Japan as the birth of a next-generation global group.

The title track, 'X to Jet,' was already premiered on stage on 'Venue101,' a flagship music program on Japan's public broadcaster NHK, and has been well received. Major local outlets, including TBS and Bunkamura, are also showing strong interest. Even before their official debut in Korea, the group has attracted attention, with its social media following reaching nearly 70,000.

Photo provided by WAKEONE

Alpha Drive One will return on August 24 with its second mini album, 'Unbreakable: Boy Beast,' which reflects the group's new identity.

In January, Alpha Drive One became a million-seller with its second mini album, 'Euphoria,' and also swept four music show wins. The group further announced itself as a super rookie by taking home both rookie and main prizes at various award ceremonies. Just six months after debut, it successfully completed a global fan-con tour. After showing a fresh and free-spirited charm with the May prologue single 'No School Tomorrow,' the group will now reveal an even broader musical spectrum through its new release. With 'Unbreakable: Boy Beast,' Alpha Drive One kicks off the 'Immersive' series. Beginning with the title sequence and Beast Archive, the group will roll out a variety of content and expand its unique narrative.

WHIB, CJes's high-end boy group, will release 'Cherry Pie' on August 5. The album features support from a star-studded production team, including KZ, one of K-pop's leading hitmakers, producer Kim Tae-young, writers from the Zumbas label, and U-Turn. The members also took an active part in the songwriting, adding sincerity to the project. On this album, WHIB plans to show a more advanced level of skill and growth through five tracks across different genres, from the title song 'Cherry Pie' to 'Blueprint,' 'Moto,' 'Can't Stop = Not Found,' and 'Make It.'

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.