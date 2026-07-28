BTS Drives Growth, CORTIS Follows as HYBE Posts Record Quarterly Sales of 1 Trillion Won

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] HYBE has entered the era of 1 trillion won in quarterly sales.

HYBE said on the 28th that it posted 1.45 trillion won in sales and 170.9 billion won in operating profit for the second quarter of 2026. It was the first time the company’s quarterly sales exceeded 1 trillion won. Operating profit also topped 100 billion won for the first time, while first-half sales surpassed 2 trillion won for the first time in company history.

HYBE delivered strong results in direct participation revenue, driven by a wave of comebacks from artists led by BTS and their world tours. The concert division generated 647.7 billion won, while the album and music division brought in 326.8 billion won. Among indirect participation revenue, the MD and licensing segment tied to concerts also hit a record 310.6 billion won.

The company more than doubled its sales from a year earlier and still managed to post a double-digit operating margin of 11.8%.

Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

BTS was once again the key driver. According to global music data analytics firm Luminate, the group’s comeback album, released in March, ranked No. 1 in vinyl and CD sales in the United States and helped revive the physical album market overall. The album also contributed to South Korea rising to third place among global music exporters, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom.

BTS’s world tour, which began in April, generated major economic effects in each city it visited and even gave rise to the term "BTS nomics." On the 20th, the group appeared at the first-ever halftime show in World Cup history, underscoring its influence and status as a global icon.

ENHYPEN. Photo provided by Belift Lab

It was not only BTS. In the first half of the year, HYBE Music Group artists accounted for half of the top 10 best-selling CD albums in the United States, highlighting the strength of its multi-label strategy.

In South Korea, based on Circle Chart data, seven HYBE Music Group acts became million sellers in the first half alone. The artists that sold more than 1 million albums in the period were BTS, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), ENHYPEN, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS and CORTIS.

The growth of rookies such as KATSEYE and CORTIS has also been remarkable.

KATSEYE won three awards at the 2026 American Music Awards. CORTIS recorded cumulative sales of more than 5.25 million copies with just two albums: its first mini album, "Color Outside the Lines," and its second mini album, "GREENGREEN."

Along with album promotions, concert activity is also expanding. In the first half alone, 12 HYBE Music Group acts held 119 shows. More than 200 concerts are scheduled for the second half of the year, a sharp increase from last year’s 10 acts and 279 shows.

ENHYPEN, which has been on a world tour since May, expanded into the Latin American market and sold out stadium shows. LE SSERAFIM, which has begun promotions for its second full-length album, is also holding a world tour across Japan, North America and major cities in Europe and Asia. BOYNEXTDOOR launched its first world tour in July, shortly after its debut. KATSEYE’s world tour, set to begin in September, has already sold out completely, prompting the addition of more shows. CORTIS, a rookie in its first year since debut, has also launched a world tour, an unusual move for such a new act.

As tour activity increases, sales of related merchandise are expected to grow, along with stronger results in the MD and licensing segments tied to events such as The City Project.

As the artists have become more active, Weverse has also continued to grow. Monthly Active Users (MAU) hit another all-time high of 14.43 million, following the previous quarter’s record. Total payment volume and ARPPU also rose by double digits from the previous quarter, up 12% and 24%, respectively. HYBE has created a virtuous cycle in which artist activity leads to more Weverse visits, longer time spent on the platform, and increased membership subscriptions and paid content purchases.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said, "HYBE has proven through its results that it is a company redefining the global entertainment market in the second quarter of this year and functioning as a core export infrastructure for South Korea’s cultural industry." He added, "These results are the product of our steady efforts to innovate our business, and we will continue to pursue expansion and growth strategies going forward."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.