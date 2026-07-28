Jennie Shyly Smiles as Kai Ruffles Her Hair, Showing Chemistry Like a "Real Couple"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot for her new song, showing sweet chemistry with her co-star, Taiwanese model Nah Kai.

On the 28th, Jennie shared a behind-the-scenes video from the music video for her new song "Less than a Lover" on her social networking service (SNS), along with a yellow heart emoji.

The video featured Jennie and Kai being affectionate, with "Less than a Lover" playing in the background.

The two sat side by side blowing bubbles and gazing at each other tenderly, creating a romantic mood with their natural chemistry that made them look like a real couple. In particular, the scene in which Kai gently stroked Jennie's hair highlighted their exceptional chemistry, drawing a strong response online.

Earlier, on the 18th, Jennie drew attention by posting a Polaroid photo on SNS showing her naturally resting her head on a man's shoulder. The man's face was covered with a heart sticker, prompting a range of guesses from fans in Korea and abroad about his identity.

Later, when the teaser poster for "Less than a Lover" was released, it was confirmed that the man in the photo was Nah Kai, the Taiwanese model who appears as her music video co-star.

Meanwhile, Jennie released her new single "Less than a Lover" on major music streaming platforms in Korea and overseas on the 24th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.