54-Year-Old Kim Jung-nan Puts Her Four-Story Townhouse on the Market at a Bargain Price: "I Put It Up for Cheap"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Jung-nan showed off her candid wit by personally promoting the home she currently lives in as she prepares to move.

On July 27, a video showing Kim Jung-nan's daily life was uploaded to her YouTube channel, "Kim Jung-nan." In the video, she was making young radish kimchi and sharing small moments from her day. She also revealed that she is set to move in October.

In the video, Kim Jung-nan mentioned her four-story townhouse and said, "I have to move in October." She then added, "If anyone is interested, please come take a look at the house," and joked, "I put it up for a very low price."

She also openly expressed her wish to handle the sale directly without going through a real estate agent. "I listed it with a few agencies, but if someone contacts me directly, we can save the brokerage fee and handle it straight away," she said. "The fee is no small amount," she added, sharing a very practical concern.

The production team also helped promote Kim Jung-nan's house. They revisited a townhouse introduction video previously released on the channel through subtitles and directed interested viewers to check it out, adding to the humor.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-nan, who was born in 1971, made her debut in 1991 as a 14th-generation open-recruitment talent at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). She recently drew attention after revealing for the first time her four-story home, where she lives with six elderly cats.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.