Kim Ho-joong Shows Will to Return to Fan Cafe One Month After Parole, Saying "Time That Had Stopped Has Started Moving Again"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun Reporter] Singer Kim Ho-joong, who served time in prison over a drunk-driving crash, has sent fans a lengthy message for the first time since his parole, expressing his determination to make a comeback. He also said he intends to see out the remaining contract with his former agency staff, who went through difficult times because of him.

On the 27th, Kim Ho-joong posted a message titled "To My Beloved ARIS" on his official fan cafe to update fans on how he has been doing. "I missed you so much. I waited a long time to say this," he wrote. "The past month since my parole felt like time that had stopped has started moving again."

"I looked back, one by one, on the things I had done and brought back memories that had piled up over time," he said. "While I was away, I thought a lot about the loneliness and waiting my fans must have gone through. The more I recalled your unwavering belief and support, the more gratitude and apology I felt at the same time."

He also spoke directly about his future activities. Kim Ho-joong said, "I have decided to continue working with the existing staff who had to go through a difficult time because of my mistake." He added, "I thought it was my responsibility to stay with the people who suffered because of me until the end. It was a decision I made after much thought."

The staff he referred to are officials from his former agency, which recently changed its name to Art M&C. However, he has not signed a new exclusive contract or renewed one. Instead, he is reportedly fulfilling the remaining term of the existing agreement.

He also mentioned his health. Saying that he is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery, he wrote, "I will recover my body and mind well and greet you again in a healthier and stronger state," signaling that he is preparing to resume activities.

Meanwhile, Kim Ho-joong was accused of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after colliding with a taxi in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in May 2024. It was later revealed that he had asked his manager to turn himself in for him, and he drew public criticism after initially denying drinking before admitting it later.

He was brought to trial on charges including dangerous driving causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, failure to take action after an accident under the Road Traffic Act, and instigating an escape. Both the first and second trials sentenced him to two years and six months in prison. He was released on parole at the end of June, returning to society about five months earlier than his originally scheduled release in November, and will remain under probation for the rest of his sentence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.