Yoon Son-ha, embroiled in controversy over her son's school bullying allegations, shares a makeup-free morning while car camping in Canada

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Yoon Son-ha has shared a glimpse of her modest daily life in Canada.

On the 27th, Yoon posted several photos and videos on her social media account, along with a message that read, "When I wake up in the morning, I start with stretching, wash my face, and then carefully apply sunscreen. I drink a glass of warm water and begin boiling eggs. That is how my morning starts." She also wrote, "Even at the campsite, I keep the same ordinary routine I always have," and showed herself enjoying car camping.

The video showed Yoon, just awake, starting her day at a campsite. Even without makeup, she gave off the same fresh and clear impression, and her relaxed morning routine with stretching drew attention. She also shared her healthy, everyday routine, starting the day with boiled eggs and warm water, offering a natural look at her life.

Yoon married a businessman five years her senior in 2006, and they have one son and one daughter. She was drawn into controversy in 2017 when her son became involved in an assault incident during a school retreat, and she apologized to the victim and the family through her agency at the time. She has since effectively halted her acting career and moved to Canada with her family. More recently, she has occasionally shared glimpses of her life in Canada on social media and stayed in touch with fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.