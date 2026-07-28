"Tiffany Young, Who Filed Marriage Registration with Byun Yo-han, Poses Cheek to Cheek with Sooyoung After Her Split from Jung Kyung-ho"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young showed off her unchanged friendship with member Sooyoung by sharing a recent update together.

On the 28th, Tiffany Young posted a photo with Sooyoung on her social media account, along with the caption, "She's a movie star."

The released photo showed the two standing side by side indoors. Sooyoung struck a finger pose in a red shirt and tie, while Tiffany Young wore a dark cardigan, held a bag, and smiled with her eyes slightly closed. Their shoulders touching in a relaxed setting reflected their long-standing friendship. By writing, "She's a movie star," in English, Tiffany Young expressed her affection for Sooyoung and drew smiles from fans.

The two debuted as Girls' Generation in 2007 and have long been loved by fans at home and abroad through years of activities together. Recently, they have also drawn attention for different personal developments. Tiffany Young announced a new beginning after filing her marriage registration with actor Byun Yo-han, while Sooyoung reported her breakup with actor Jung Kyung-ho, ending their public relationship of 14 years.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young and Sooyoung debuted as SNSD in 2007 and received great love in Korea and overseas. They are currently active as both actors and solo performers.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.