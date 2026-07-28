Confession of a Crush on Sun Hye-yoon PD in Front of Shin Dong-yup: "She Looked Like Maggie Cheung and Was the Prettiest at MBC"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Moon Cheon-sik revealed that he once had a crush on Sun Hye-yoon PD, the wife of broadcaster Shin Dong-yup.

On the 27th, a video titled "Legendary Real Sibling Moments of Jeong Sun-hee and Moon Cheon-sik" was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup." Moon appeared as a guest with Jeong Sun-hee that day and showed off his witty banter with Shin Dong-yup and Jung Ho-cheol.

The conversation began when Jeong Sun-hee mentioned Shin Dong-yup's wife, Sun Hye-yoon PD. Jeong said, "In my view, she is truly an amazing person," adding, "Living with a husband who is socially accomplished is one thing, but being with a husband who is always drinking is not easy. I think she has a heart that goes beyond love, with a great sense of humanity."

Hearing this, Moon made an unexpected confession. He said, "I actually had a crush on Sun Hye-yoon PD," and honestly added, "She was the prettiest among MBC PDs at the time."

Jeong Sun-hee also chimed in, saying, "She was really famous back then. People often said she looked like actress Maggie Cheung," recalling Sun Hye-yoon PD's striking beauty at the time.

Shin Dong-yup laughed and said, "There weren't many female PDs at MBC back then," before reminiscing, "Didn't we work together on a comedy program at the time?"

Moon then explained their past connection, saying, "Sun Hye-yoon PD was an assistant director, and I was a rookie who had just debuted."

Meanwhile, Shin Dong-yup married Sun Hye-yoon PD in 2006, and they have one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.