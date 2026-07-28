"42kg" Shinji Says She Lost Weight Unusually Fast, Then Enjoys a Healing Date with Moon Won: "It Was So Nice"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Shinji of Koyote shared a date with her husband Moon Won, giving fans a glimpse of their sweet newlywed life.

On the 28th, Shinji posted several photos on her personal account along with the caption, "I had a healing date with my husband through a hair spa and full-body massage. It was so nice."

The photos showed Shinji spending a relaxed time at an esthetic clinic and hair spa. She and Moon Won received treatments side by side and took time to recharge both body and mind, enjoying a healing date that highlighted the sweet atmosphere of their newlywed life.

That day, Shinji drew attention with a simple outfit of a white sleeveless top and black pants. Her sleek bob, which fell naturally along her neckline, added a refined touch, while her noticeably slimmer figure drew fans' attention. Her unadorned smile and relaxed demeanor clearly reflected the ease and happiness of newlywed life.

Earlier in May, Shinji said, "I'm 164 cm tall, but my weight dropped to 43 kg. I even saw 42.9 kg," and later revealed that the weight loss came amid mental stress, drawing concern.

She also received shocking results from a recent eight-body constitution test. She was told that her muscle mass was so low it was surprising she could even walk, and that her body condition was at the level of a person in their 50s. Her InBody score was reportedly so poor that it could not even be measured. In response, Shinji recently began working out to recover her health.

Since then, Shinji has shared updates on her personal SNS showing her receiving personal training at the gym, demonstrating her efforts to manage her health. She is reportedly focusing on strength training and fitness as she sets building a healthy body as her new goal.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing her newlywed life through YouTube and various entertainment programs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.