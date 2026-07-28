"It Felt Like a Steady Paycheck, So It’s Hard to Say Goodbye"... Han Suk-joon on the End of 10-Year Run of 'Free 19' as Noh Hong-chul Sends Support

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Han Suk-joon shared his thoughts after wrapping up the final episode of tvN SHOW's long-running entertainment program "Free 19," which he had hosted for 10 years.

On the 28th, Han Suk-joon posted a lengthy message on his social media, along with a group photo of the cast and production team gathered together, saying, "'Free 19' is saying its final goodbye."

He said, "I still vividly remember the day we first started this program. Back then, I never imagined I would stand here for this long," adding, "After becoming a freelancer, I was simply grateful to find a program that felt like a steady paycheck." He continued, "Every week, as we introduced new stories, I learned and grew little by little myself. The time we spent laughing, being surprised, and nodding along with 'I didn't know that existed' was not just work, but part of life."

Han Suk-joon also said, "It is very disappointing. And what I am truly grateful for is that the production team told us as much as a month and a half in advance that this would be the end," adding, "That gave me time to look back on so many memories while waiting for the final episode." He went on to say, "I also want to thank the production team who made the show every week for 10 years, as well as my colleagues who laughed with us. The program may be ending, but I believe the stories and laughter we shared here will remain somewhere in your daily lives. I will greet you again from another place with another story."

The released photos showed the cast and production team celebrating the final broadcast together in the studio, as well as the wrap party after the show ended. Their warm and cheerful atmosphere, built over 10 years of working together, drew attention.

Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul also left a supportive comment. He wrote, "It was even better because the three people I like were all in one place. You worked so hard, hyung!!! Our diligent and sincere trio," showing the long-standing bond between them. Han Suk-joon replied, "Thank you, Hong-chul," adding to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, "Free 19" first aired in 2016 and became a beloved long-running entertainment show on tvN SHOW by introducing interesting rankings across a variety of fields. With its 530th episode aired on the 27th, the program brought its nearly 10-year journey to a close.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.