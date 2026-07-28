Five Years After Leaving "Superman Is Back," Gary Still Draws Fans' Cameras at Thai Airports and on the Street... Son Ha O Also Gains Popularity

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] It has been about five years since Leessang's Gary cut back on his broadcast activities, but fans in Thailand still asked to take photos with him, underscoring his enduring global popularity.

On the 28th, Gary's wife shared photos of Gary and their son Ha O on her social media without any caption.

The video showed the family on a trip to Thailand. Right after arriving at the airport, local fans who recognized Gary and Ha O approached them first and asked to take photos. Gary and Ha O responded with V signs and bright smiles, creating a warm atmosphere.

Not only at the airport, but also on the street, people who recognized Gary and Ha O asked for commemorative photos. In particular, Gary has been away from broadcast activities for about five years since leaving KBS2's "Superman Is Back" in 2021, and the continued photo requests from fans in Thailand drew attention as further proof of his lasting global popularity.

Gary was widely loved across Asia through the SBS variety show "Running Man," and later appeared on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" with his son Ha O, winning the affection of many viewers.

Meanwhile, Gary married a non-celebrity woman 10 years his junior in 2017, and the couple has a son, Ha O.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.