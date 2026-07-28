"Marrying Next Year" Oksun and Young-soo Complete Wedding Hall Contract... "I’m So Happy I’m in Tears"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Oksun from "I Am Solo" Season 30 shared an update on her busy wedding preparations.

On the 28th, Oksun held a Q&A session with her followers on social media.

When asked whether the wedding hall would be a white hall or a dark hall, Oksun said, "I prefer a bright hall, so I have completed the contract for a bright venue," and announced that she had booked the wedding hall.

In response to another question about how happy she has been lately, she said, "I’ve been so happy these days that I cried while being with Young-soo. I keep wondering if it’s okay for me to be this happy, and I’m always grateful because I know it’s all thanks to the people around me who support me."

Meanwhile, Oksun, a cast member from Season 30 of SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am Solo," has become a real-life couple with Young-soo from the same season and is preparing for marriage. Recently, she revealed a video on her personal YouTube channel showing Young-soo proposing with a watch, and said, "We have set the wedding date for the first quarter of next year."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.