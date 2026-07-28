BTS's V Sends Direct Love Call to Dance Video by Middle School Girl with 8.91 Million Views... "HYBE, Hurry Up"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] BTS member V is drawing attention after leaving a direct comment on a middle school student's dance video, writing "HYBE. Hurry. Up." and giving the clip a shoutout.

A video titled "Bring Your Parents" was recently posted on the dance content channel School of Dance. It showed a student from Buwon Girls' Middle School performing in the middle of a gym to music.

Even without any special stage setup, the student commanded attention by using the large gym as if it were her own stage. Her relaxed expression, steady dance lines, and confident gestures drew cheers from the students gathered on site, and her natural control of the center of the frame was especially impressive.

The video featuring the student quickly went viral. The first clip recorded about 8.91 million views, while another surpassed 6.79 million, spreading rapidly across social media and short-form platforms.

After seeing the video, V left a short but powerful comment on the 27th. He wrote, "HYBE. Hurry. Up." in what sounded like a playful compliment, as if saying the company should rush to recruit her.

School of Dance also could not hide its surprise at the unexpected comment. After replying, "Is this real..?" the team later expressed gratitude again, saying, "We are endlessly thankful to V for the shoutout."

School of Dance also introduced the video with a message of support for the student's potential, writing, "We hope that someday people will naturally say, 'the student who started at School of Dance,' rather than 'the student V saw.' School of Dance, where the next star begins."

Meanwhile, School of Dance is a cultural and arts education project that visits schools across the country to capture students' dance and talent on video. By turning the performances of skilled students into short-form content, the channel has gained attention as a platform for discovering promising new dancers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.