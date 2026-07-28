‘I Am Solo’ Season 24’s Oksun Says She Got Burned at the Top of SK hynix: “I Really Can’t Sleep”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Oksun from "I Am Solo" Season 24 said she has been losing sleep over the recent declines in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares.

Oksun recently posted a series of screenshots of stock price charts on her social media account. The images showed SK hynix down 13.27 percent at 1.575 million won and Samsung Electronics down 12.60 percent at 222,000 won. An exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to semiconductors also fell more than 14 percent, turning the entire screen blue. Oksun later mocked her own timing with a brief post that read, "I don't deserve this."

In another post, she shared a live chart showing night futures plunging sharply. Oksun wrote, "I really can't sleep, seriously," revealing her anxiety over the market selloff. Known for her glamorous and confident image, Oksun's helpless reaction to the stock market struck a chord with many everyday investors.

Meanwhile, Oksun became known to the public through her appearance on ENA and SBS Plus's "I Am Solo" Season 24. She later returned in the spin-off program "I Am Solo, and Love Continues," where she updated viewers on her life.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.