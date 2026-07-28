Seo Dong-ju Says Her Husband Has Given Up on Stocks After Getting Stuck at 251 Won in SK hynix Shares

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lawyer and broadcaster Seo Dong-ju drew sympathy from investors after sharing a realistic stock-market conversation with her husband.

On the 28th, Seo posted a photo on her social media along with the message, "My husband has decided to leave this war-like KOSPI market. I wonder if things will get better when earnings reports come out."

The photo showed messages exchanged between Seo and her husband. Seo suggested different investment strategies, telling him, "You should just buy ETFs worth 500,000 won each. KOSPI and Nasdaq. I’ll invest in individual stocks. I think we need to split it up like this."

Her husband replied, "I’m done with stocks now. You do it. I’ll give you the money. I’m hopeless," adding a crying emoji and drawing laughter.

Seo then said, "That’s so funny. What are we going to do?" Her husband shot back, "Comrade, I’m hopeless. Go ahead without me. Live well and stylishly in my place," sending her into more laughter.

Earlier, on the 16th, Seo said on the YouTube channel 'Money in the Trap' that she had been stuck with SK hynix shares at 259 won, but later bought more. "The good news is that I averaged down and lowered it to 251 won," she said.

That day, SK hynix closed at 1.55 million won, down 14.65% from the previous trading day, deepening investor concerns.

Meanwhile, Seo married a Korean American businessman in 2010, but the couple divorced in 2014. Eleven years later, she remarried last year to a non-celebrity who is four years younger than her. Her husband is known to be a former manager for Jang Sung-kyu.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.