Mir, Whose Girlfriend Is a Pilates Instructor, Reveals His Newlywed Home... "Some People Still Don't Know I'm Married"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Mir, a former member of MBLAQ, has revealed his newlywed home.

On the 27th, a video of Go Eun-ah visiting Mir's newlywed home was uploaded to the Bangga Family YouTube channel.

Go Eun-ah went to the newlywed home of her older sister and Mir. The housewarming gift was a photo of the couple from when they were dating, and Mir clenched his teeth the moment he saw it, drawing laughter.

The home was not large, but its clean, uncluttered interior stood out, along with its cozy atmosphere.

Go Eun-ah laughed and said, "Everyone thinks Cheol-yong (Mir) doesn't have a house, but he does. They all think you don't have a newlywed home and are living at your sister's place. Some people still don't know you're married." This was because videos of Mir staying at his older sister's house had often been posted. In response, Mir explained, "My wife and I just visit my sister's house often."

Meanwhile, Mir debuted with MBLAQ in 2009 and gained popularity with songs such as "Y," "Mona Lisa," "Oh Yeah," and "This Is War." In December last year, he married a non-celebrity Pilates instructor who is one year older than him.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.