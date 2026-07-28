FT Island's Lee Hong-gi Reveals His Ultimate Way of Dealing with Obsessive Fans: "I Scold Them and Send Them Away"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] FT Island member Lee Hong-gi will reveal his own practical way of dealing with obsessive fans.

Episode 3 of SBS PLUS's "Time Detective Sherlock," airing at 10:30 p.m. on the 28th, will feature a special segment on the Joseon Tongsinsa, the diplomatic envoys who once drove Japan into a frenzy. FT Island's Lee Hong-gi, historian Shin Byoung-joo, and art critic Ahn Hyun-jung appear as special guests and offer an engaging look at the Joseon Tongsinsa.

As the cast examines the procession paintings to see just how large and impressive the Joseon Tongsinsa were, they discover the charm of what could be called the original K-content hidden in the artwork.

Bong Tae-gyu is amazed by the high-level performance, saying, "No wonder Japanese people chased after them."

The revelation that the Joseon Tongsinsa even had a fandom in Japan shocks everyone. When a so-called "madness-level sea fan meeting" is shown, where people launched boats to watch the envoys, Lee Hong-gi is stunned and says, "That's on another level." The identity and stories of the "Joseon Tongsinsa center," which was so popular it even sparked a merchandise frenzy and resembled the center position in an idol group, are also revealed, drawing attention.

Lee Hong-gi shows deep immersion in the toxic fan culture that earlier Hallyu stars had to endure in that era. It is said that the Joseon envoys spent the day carrying out official duties, only to have no real time to rest at night because Japanese visitors kept coming to their lodgings.

Lee Hong-gi then laughs as he reveals his own special method, saying, "I scold obsessive fans and send them back."

The life-threatening hardships of the Joseon Tongsinsa's journey, known as the "hellish tour route," will also be unveiled. As everyone is left stunned by the grueling schedule and distance, Jang Hang-jun waves it off and says, "No matter how guaranteed the path to success may be, I don't think I could do it."

The enormous amount of money spent by the Japanese shogunate to host the Joseon Tongsinsa, along with the hidden truth behind it, is also expected to shock viewers, raising anticipation for the broadcast.

"Time Detective Sherlock" is a history-tracing variety show that fills in the blanks left by the records. MCs Jang Hang-jun, Bong Tae-gyu, Shin A-young, and Sun Kim deliver lively conversations that move between official history and unofficial stories, offering a layered and entertaining way to read history. Episode 3 airs on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 p.m. on SBS PLUS.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.