Jo Hyun-jae and Park Min-jung's Daughter Is Already Dreaming of Becoming a Doctor at Age 4

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Park Min-jung, the wife of actor Jo Hyun-jae and a former professional golfer, shared an update on their younger daughter, who has grown noticeably.

On the 28th, Park posted several photos on her social media showing her younger daughter's daily life.

In the photos, the younger daughter was seen enjoying a vacation outing, feeding a calf, and even tidying up the house, delighting online aunts and uncles with her capable little ways.

In particular, she drew attention by writing "doctor" as her dream job. Even at such a young age, she clearly expressed her ambition, and netizens responded with comments such as, "It's so admirable that she already wants to be a doctor," and "She's growing up so bravely."

Meanwhile, Park Min-jung married actor Jo Hyun-jae in 2018 and gave birth to a son in November that year. She later welcomed their second child, a daughter, in October 2021.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.