Cha Ga-won, CEO Accused of Fraud Involving Hundreds of Billions of Won, Faces Detention Decision After Third Warrant Request

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Cha Ga-won, CEO of ONE HUNDRED, is facing a detention decision over allegations of fraud involving hundreds of billions of won.

As prosecutors filed a detention warrant that police had requested for the third time, the court will now decide whether to take Cha into custody.

According to the legal community on the 28th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed a detention warrant with the Seoul Central District Court that day for Cha Ga-won, chairman of PIAK Group and CEO of ONE HUNDRED, on charges including fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

Cha is accused of proposing a business using the intellectual property rights of artists signed to his entertainment agency, then failing to properly carry out the contract after receiving a large advance payment from the related company.

Police are reportedly focusing their investigation on whether Cha signed the contract with Knowmerce Corp. without fully disclosing existing contractual relationships while receiving 24.2 billion won in advance payments, and whether he was properly prepared to carry out the business at the time.

The warrant request follows the third detention warrant application filed by the Financial Crime Investigation Team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Metropolitan Investigation Unit on the 22nd.

Police had previously sought detention warrants twice, but prosecutors returned them, saying the charges and supporting evidence needed to be supplemented.

Police later worked with prosecutors and carried out supplementary investigations, including tracing accounts and analyzing contractual relationships.

During that process, investigators also reportedly secured evidence suggesting that Cha, while running an entertainment agency under a heavy debt burden, may have used split contracts to cover his liabilities.

Cha's side is denying all allegations, saying the various suspicions surrounding ONE HUNDRED were raised during a hostile merger and acquisition process.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.