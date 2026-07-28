Koo Jun-yup Becomes Co-Owner of Barbie Hsu's 20 Billion Won Home... Children's Assets Managed by Ex-Husband

(Photo provided by the agency)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ownership of the 20 billion won penthouse left behind by the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has reportedly been transferred to her husband, Koo Jun-yup, and their two children.

According to local media outlets including United Daily News and Liberty Times on the 28th, the transfer process for the 'Taipei Xinyi' penthouse, one of two luxury homes Barbie Hsu owned in Taipei during her lifetime, has recently been completed.

The property, which Barbie Hsu bought in 2016 for about NT$362 million, or roughly 16.3 billion won, is now valued at around NT$460 million, or about 20.7 billion won.

Ownership has been transferred jointly, with one-third each going to her husband, Koo Jun-yup, and her two minor children.

However, because the 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son are minors, the inheritance assets are reportedly being managed by their biological father and Barbie Hsu's ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei, in the role of legal guardian.

Meanwhile, ownership of another luxury residence, 'National Art Gallery,' where Barbie Hsu's mother, Huang Chun-mei, currently lives, has not yet been transferred. The property is said to have a mortgage lien in place.

Local media reported that Barbie Hsu bought the home in 2009 for about NT$200 million, or roughly 9 billion won, and used it as collateral to secure a loan of about NT$110 million, or around 4.9 billion won, to help fund Wang Xiaofei's business. So far, only about NT$5 million, or roughly 220 million won, has been repaid.

They also reported that after Barbie Hsu's death, the assets in her home were photographed and notarized in the presence of lawyers from both Koo Jun-yup's side and Wang Xiaofei's side, and that no disposal of the assets is possible until the distribution process is completed.

Barbie Hsu gained widespread popularity across Asia through the Taiwanese drama 'Meteor Garden.' She married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and had two children, but the couple divorced in 2021. She later remarried Koo Jun-yup in 2022. However, she died in February from complications of pneumonia caused by influenza during a family trip to Japan, leaving many in mourning.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.