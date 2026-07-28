Ko So-young, a 'realistic mom' who eats her children's leftovers even while living in a 16.3 billion won home... "Do I look pitiful?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young has revealed the everyday life of a down-to-earth mother who eats food left behind by her children, even while living in a luxurious home.

On the 28th, a video titled "Ko So-young Eats the Food Her Kids Left Behind: The Shocking State of Her Refrigerator (Jang Dong-gun's Ramyun Recipe)" was uploaded to her YouTube channel, "Ko So-young."

In the video, Ko So-young introduced her kitchen, pantry, and refrigerator, giving an unfiltered look at her family's ordinary meals. Vintage bowls, tableware, and various kitchen items she had collected one by one since before her marriage drew attention, but the refrigerator contained simple foods such as kimchi and leftover side dishes.

Ko So-young busily prepared sirloin and a soybean paste stew with beef brisket, timing everything to match her son's academy schedule. She said, "The kids are even busier. I have to send them off to the academy quickly," showing her very realistic parenting routine.

She then mentioned the possibility of her son leaving food unfinished and said, "If they don't eat, I eat what's left. Isn't it the mom who eats what the kids leave behind?"

The refrigerator also contained Vienna sausages and side dishes left over from the previous day. Ko So-young admitted, "I handle almost all of these leftovers."

When the production team looked surprised, Ko So-young explained, "It's not food the kids left behind in a messy way. I portioned out what was left in the frying pan."

She added, "I came home from work yesterday and ate just a spoonful of rice mixed into soybean paste stew with kimchi," then laughed and asked, "Do I look pitiful?"

Unlike her glamorous image as a top star, her habit of settling for a simple meal with leftovers made her seem more relatable.

Ko So-young and her husband Jang Dong-gun are known to live in The Penthouse Cheongdam, a luxury residential complex in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

In 2021, the officially assessed price of a 407.71-square-meter unit in the complex was 16.32 billion won, making it the most expensive apartment complex in the country.

That day, Ko So-young also revealed that her two children have different tastes in food. She said she keeps meat in the freezer, separated by type, and joked, "My daughter likes pork more, and my son likes beef more. It costs a lot."

She also shared Jang Dong-gun's special snack recipe.

Ko So-young said Jang Dong-gun and their son make ramyun crackers using Shin Ramyun. She explained, "If you microwave the noodles and lightly sprinkle the seasoning powder on top, they turn crispy."

She continued, "I can't do this. My husband has to do it. A pro has to do it." She added, "The two of them make a lot, and I steal one or two from the side," praising Jang Dong-gun's skill at making ramyun crackers.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.