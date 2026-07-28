Hwang Bo-ra, Kim Yong-gun's daughter-in-law, reveals about Kim Young-hoon: "He hates going out... I can only get him to leave by using YouTube as an excuse"

Actress Hwang Bo-ra shared a glimpse of her real-life parenting routine with her husband, Kim Young-hoon.

On the 28th, Hwang Bo-ra uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "This is no joke!? Sleepy takes on childcare for Hwang Bo-ra's son, but gives up after five minutes | Shared parenting, real-life parenting."

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra spent time at a kids' cafe with her husband, her son Woo-in, and Sleepy's family.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra explained why she met Sleepy, saying, "While looking up YouTube videos about parenting multiple children as I prepare for a second child, Sleepy's video came up in the algorithm." She added, "Since he is raising multiple children, I was really curious about his parenting philosophy, how he disciplines them, and how a father plays with his kids."

She then drew attention by mentioning the father's role, saying, "I don't think my husband has ever appeared on our YouTube channel."

At the kids' cafe, the two families spent a cheerful time together catching fish and riding attractions with the children. Sleepy drew attention for naturally caring for his two children, while Hwang Bo-ra shared her parenting concerns as she watched her energetic son Woo-in.

Hwang Bo-ra revealed her feelings, saying, "I really want to have a second child," and Sleepy offered practical advice, saying, "A second child definitely means twice the happiness and twice the hardship."

Sleepy also revealed that it had been about two months since he started YouTube and shared an unexpected benefit. He said, "I started YouTube about two months ago," and added, "The great thing is that weekends are supposed to be spent with the kids anyway."

Hwang Bo-ra strongly agreed, saying, "That's right. I have to watch the kids anyway. There's a reason I like YouTube. My husband really hates going out, but if I say, 'Let's go because we have to film YouTube,' he will reluctantly come with me." Her confession drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. The couple has one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.