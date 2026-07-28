Can Cheolgu Avoid Repaying W23 Billion in Debt After Gambling W1 Billion a Week? "If the Lender Knew It Was Gambling Money, Recovery Claims May Be Difficult"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As internet broadcaster Cheolgu admitted to overseas gambling and using illegal private loans, a legal interpretation has emerged over whether he must repay the large sums he borrowed from acquaintances.

On the 28th, a video titled "Can Cheolgu Avoid Repaying W2.3 Billion? K's Self-Exposure Pushes Him to the Brink... The Chilling Motive Seen by a Lawyer" was released on the YouTube channel "Entertainment President Lee Jin-ho."

That day, former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho analyzed the background behind Cheolgu's decision to reveal his overseas gambling and the possible legal consequences with No Jong-eon, a lawyer specializing in finance.

No explained that Cheolgu's conduct could involve not only simple gambling, but also repeated gambling and possible violations of foreign exchange laws.

In particular, the large loans Cheolgu is said to have taken from acquaintances, including BJ K, emerged as the key issue. Cheolgu previously disclosed the borrowing details himself, saying, "I borrowed 2.3 billion won from K and repaid about 500 million to 600 million won of it. I also borrowed 2 billion won from Jjapgu and repaid about 500 million won. I borrowed money from Inho as well." The total amount he borrowed from fellow internet broadcasters reportedly came to about 4.3 billion won.

No said, "If he told the creditor at the time of borrowing that the money would be used for gambling, and the creditor lent it knowing that, the loan could be invalidated as an act contrary to social order under Article 103 of the Civil Act."

He added, "If the money was actually handed over, it could fall under illegal performance under Article 746 of the Civil Act. In that case, the person who lent the money may have difficulty demanding repayment."

Article 746 of the Civil Act stipulates that, in principle, a person who provided property for an illegal cause cannot demand its return. Supreme Court of Korea precedents also hold that if the motive for a legal act, known to the other party, is contrary to social order, it may be deemed invalid under Article 103 of the Civil Act.

He said a similar legal judgment could be made even when money is borrowed again to repay gambling debts.

No stated, "If the creditor lent the money knowing it would be used to pay gambling debts, there is room for illegal performance to apply. The creditor's right to demand repayment may not be recognized."

However, that does not mean Cheolgu can simply avoid repaying the money he borrowed.

No emphasized, "Most gamblers borrow money without revealing its actual purpose. If they borrowed by lying that it would be used for business funds or some other purpose, they must, in principle, repay the debt."

He added, "If they concealed from the outset that it was gambling money and lied about the purpose, not only civil debt but also charges of fraud by false representation of purpose could be considered."

He also said the legal judgment could differ depending on whether the lender knew the purpose of the high-interest illegal private loan, which Cheolgu said he used at a weekly rate of around 10%.

Lee explained, "What matters is whether the borrowed money was simply a private debt or money borrowed after Cheolgu lied about its purpose. Depending on whether the lenders knew it was gambling money, repayment liability and criminal liability could change."

Earlier, on the 27th, Cheolgu said during an internet broadcast that he had gambled in the Philippines since the year before last and used illegal private loans, and he expressed his intention to turn himself in to investigators.

Cheolgu confessed, "At the time, the situation was so serious that I was spending about 1 billion won a week on gambling," adding, "I borrowed money from big spenders and used it to cover earlier debts."

He also directly revealed that he had borrowed large sums from several fellow internet broadcasters and acquaintances, including BJ K. However, the exact scale of the borrowing, how the money was used, and whether the creditors knew about it will likely need to be confirmed through further factual investigation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.