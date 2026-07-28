Bae Jong-ok: "I Divorced a Pilot After 1 Year and 6 Months... I Never Had a Hard Time as a Single Mom"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Bae Jong-ok spoke candidly about her divorce and life as a single mother.

Appearing on Song Seung-hwan's YouTube channel, which was released on the 28th, Bae Jong-ok looked back on the time they worked together in the past and shared her feelings at the time of her divorce, as well as her thoughts on remarriage.

Recalling the years 1996 to 1997, when they filmed the KBS2 drama 'Men in the Bathhouse' together, Song Seung-hwan said, "Before that, she had gotten married, divorced, and had a child. The child was about one or two years old, and even though we met almost every day for nearly a year, she never showed any signs of struggling with divorce or being a single mom. We really had no idea."

In response, Bae Jong-ok firmly said, "I never had a hard time because of my divorce." When Song Seung-hwan asked, "Did it actually feel easier?" Bae Jong-ok explained, "It was easier, and my mother took care of my child. All I had to do was work." She added, "It wasn't that I avoided talking about the hard parts. I just truly wasn't struggling."

She did, however, admit that she felt pain over the end of her marriage. "I got married with the intention of spending my whole life with someone I loved, but we separated after just a year and a half, so of course it hurt," she said. "Still, if something doesn't suit my personality, I end it right away. It would be a lie to say there was nothing difficult, but I think I felt a great sense of relief."

Song Seung-hwan added, "Still, you were always cheerful and focused only on your work, so we had no idea at all."

She was also candid about the possibility of remarriage. Bae Jong-ok said, "I don't have that kind of thought." She added, "If someone appears whom I truly want to stay with until I die, I might meet them, but I have never thought about marriage."

"It feels like I've already forgotten those feelings. You never know what fate will bring, so if someone like that appears, I would meet them. But I don't think about marriage," she said, drawing a line.

Meanwhile, Bae Jong-ok married an airline pilot in 1993 and had a daughter, but divorced in 1994, just 1 year and 6 months after the wedding, due to personality differences. She later raised her daughter alone while continuing her acting career, and through various broadcasts she has said, "I gave birth at 31 and divorced right away," "It's nothing to be ashamed of," and "I'm not uncomfortable without a man."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.