Lee Byung-hun Breaks Into a Cold Sweat Over Lee Min-jung's Disappointment... "My Wife's Cooking Is at an Untouchable Level"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung drew laughs with her down-to-earth chemistry with her husband, Lee Byung-hun, as she went on a samgyeopsal restaurant tour on YouTube.

On the 28th, a video was released on the YouTube channel 'Lee Min-jung MJ' showing her setting out in search of a famous samgyeopsal restaurant.

That day, Lee Min-jung met up with her husband at a barbecue restaurant and enjoyed a meal while giving candid reviews of the food.

Lee Byung-hun was spotted greeting an acquaintance at the restaurant by casually saying, "I came because my wife is filming for YouTube," though his face was not shown. Lee Min-jung also drew attention by greeting her husband's acquaintance and then focusing on her meal.

The dish that won both of them over that day was the gochujang stew. After taking a bite, Lee Min-jung exclaimed, "It's so delicious," and Lee Byung-hun could not stop eating.

Lee Min-jung said, "My overall rating for today is 98 out of 100," adding, "The side dishes were great, and they really paid attention to every detail, from the salt and salted shrimp for dipping the kimchi, pork, and sausage to everything else."

Lee Byung-hun, who tasted it later, said, "Honestly, I don't really like gochujang stew. It's the best. It's really delicious," and even asked for a refill, drawing attention.

Hearing that, Lee Min-jung immediately teased him back, saying, "That's strange. You never say 'the best' when I make it for you?" which made everyone laugh.

Flustered, Lee Byung-hun quickly tried to explain himself. He said, "What Min-jung makes is at an untouchable level, and this is one of those one-of-a-kind stew dishes in the world... I mean it's the best among the ones you eat outside," prompting laughter on set.

The couple's playful back-and-forth continued until the end of the video, and Lee Min-jung teased the next stop by saying, "See you at the next place."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun married in 2013 and have one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.