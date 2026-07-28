Tzuyang's manager, brought on with a higher salary, ends up quitting... in tears: "If things don't work out, call me again"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang said an emotional goodbye to her manager, Oh Subin, after three years of working together.

On the 28th, a video titled "Final Goodbye" was uploaded to Tzuyang's YouTube channel.

The video showed the process of Oh Subin, Tzuyang's longtime friend and manager, leaving the company.

At the beginning of the video, Tzuyang set a serious tone, saying, "Today is actually a very important day. Subscribers may feel sad when they hear this, and I feel uneasy too." She then shared a farewell meal with Oh Subin.

Tzuyang booked a high-end restaurant that Oh Subin had long wanted to visit, creating one last memory for her. As the two ate together, they looked back on the years they had spent side by side. Oh Subin also opened up honestly, saying, "I heard a lot of people tell me to start a YouTube channel, but I didn't want the stress of hearing comments like, 'So this is why you left.'"

As for why she quit, she said, "People may think we left because we fought, but that's absolutely not true." She added, "We decided to go our separate ways. I'm turning 30 soon, and I wanted to try something new."

Tzuyang prepared a cake to celebrate Oh Subin's new beginning, and the two shared memories of their time together while expressing gratitude to each other.

They later moved to another place and continued their conversation over drinks, speaking more candidly.

Tzuyang encouraged Oh Subin's future, saying, "You worked hard all this time. I hope things go well for you." She added, "If things don't work out, call me again." Tzuyang then said, "I think a lot of people will be disappointed," and Oh Subin repeatedly stressed, "I'll get through this well. I'm not leaving because we fought. I'm so grateful that people have liked me."

Tzuyang explained, "This does not mean the vlog channel is ending. But because I have been juggling several shoots, it feels a bit overwhelming to keep up with vlogs as well, so I will pause uploads for a while. After I regroup, I will come back with a new side of myself."

Near the end of the video, the two were seen in tears. Tzuyang said, "Just because the vlog is ending doesn't mean our relationship is ending." She added, "Part of me hopes you do the work you want to do rather than stay as my manager, but another part of me wants you to stay by my side." Her heartfelt words moved viewers. The two said goodbye while cheering each other on through tears.

Tzuyang later wrote in captions, "Thank you for loving the 'Tzuyang's Backyard' channel that Subin and I have run together. We decided to support each other and go our separate ways, carrying with us the happy memories of the past three years." She added, "As of today, the vlog channel will take a short break, but I will return with a new look."

Previously, Oh Subin said she had been considering quitting her office job at a hearing-aid company when Tzuyang suggested she become her manager. At the time, Tzuyang offered her a better salary than her previous one and asked her to work together.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.