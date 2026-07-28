Lee Ji-hyun Reveals the Harsh Reality of Working at a Hair Salon: "Why She Eats Bread While Crouching Down"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the girl group Jewelry, has shared the realities of her work environment as a hair designer.

On the 28th, Lee Ji-hyun posted a video on her social media along with the caption, "A one-bite meal for beauty workers."

The video showed Lee Ji-hyun and other hair designers taking a brief break from their busy schedules to ease their hunger. In particular, Lee drew sympathy as she crouched in a corner and ate bread out of customers' sight.

Lee Ji-hyun said, "Beauty workers have no time to eat, drink water, or even go to the bathroom," adding, "Every job has its difficulties, but working at a hair salon is really tough. Still, the sense of accomplishment is the best."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her two children on her own after two divorces. She recently transformed into a hair designer and is working as a salon marketing staff member.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.