Cha Seung-won Shows Off His Usual Swagger Before Meeting Lim Young-woong: "Just One Camera?"

Actor Cha Seung-won drew laughs from the moment he appeared, thanks to his trademark easygoing wit.

On the SBS variety show "Little Island, Big Hero," which aired on the 28th, Cha Seung-won and actor Kim Do-hoon joined the cast and were shown meeting Lim Young-woong for the first time.

As soon as he got out of the car that day, Cha Seung-won showed off his signature charisma.

Looking around, he joked to the production team, "What is this? Just one camera? Someone like me should have several cameras here," sending the set into laughter.

He then asked, "So are we going into the house now? Where is the house?" When the crew replied, "It's a 15-minute walk from here," he shot back, "Where is it? Are we walking there?" and displayed his relaxed variety-show instincts.

When the production team pointed to the vehicle that would take them there, Cha Seung-won once again showed his playful side.

He quipped, "That one? Ah, it's not a foreign car? It's not a foreign car," drawing more laughter with his deadpan delivery.

As he continued his trademark "swagger comedy," Cha Seung-won also showed an unexpected touch of manners just before getting into the car.

Brushing dirt off his shoes, he said, "We do have manners when getting into someone else's car," then carefully got in after dusting them off, adding to the humor.

Meanwhile, SBS's "Little Island, Big Hero" is a variety program that follows Lim Young-woong as he spends time in a mountain village in Gangwon State and reveals his sincere charm through everyday life with various guests.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.