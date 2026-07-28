"Manager Kim Has It All, Even Character"... So Ji-sub Wins Lifelong Fan Over With Kind Gesture to Rookie Stylist

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor So Ji-sub's warm character is drawing attention once again. After it was recently revealed that he gave pure gold to every staff member after his latest drama ended, a heartwarming story from a rookie stylist who worked with him 25 years ago has also resurfaced.

A post on social media by A, who said they once worked as So Ji-sub's youngest stylist, recently spread across online communities. Recalling memories from about 25 years ago, A said, "After dropping out of the industrial design department and learning makeup in Apgujeong, I happened to start working as a stylist, and that was when I became So Ji-sub's youngest stylist."

According to A, So Ji-sub paid close attention even to the youngest staff member at the time. "I was sitting in the lobby of MBC, and So Ji-sub told me, 'You put on makeup today,' and 'I'll buy you a gift to celebrate our three-month mark,'" A recalled. "I was deeply moved that he cared about even the youngest person, and I have remained a fan for 25 years since then."

A also shared an episode from the filming set. "During the drama shoot, there was a scene where only one shot was being filmed, so So Ji-sub went onto the set without makeup," A explained. "When people around me said, 'Hurry and go fix his makeup,' I rushed over."

"I lightly tapped his nose and said, 'If I don't do it, I think I'll get scolded,' and So Ji-sub laughed and said, 'Who would scold you?'" A said. "I could feel how considerate he was in trying to ease my nerves. The So Ji-sub I met in my 20s was warmth and kindness itself, and he was a reassuring 'So-ganzi.'"

This is not the first time So Ji-sub has been praised for his kindness. After the recent conclusion of SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," it was also reported that he gave 1 gram of pure gold to about 300 cast and crew members, drawing widespread attention.

The gold case carried a message of thanks that read, "I felt great emotion and happiness while working on this project together," and "I thank everyone who quietly shined in their own place for 'Manager Kim.' From So Ji-sub of 'Manager Kim.'"

In the entertainment industry, it was said that So Ji-sub spent nearly 100 million won of his own money on the gift. Regarding this, his agency 51K said, "It is difficult to disclose the exact amount," but added that it was "a gift prepared to express gratitude to the staff."

Meanwhile, So Ji-sub recently delivered a strong performance as the title character in SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," which ended its run. The series topped 23.1% in viewership and was widely loved. Even after the finale, more stories of his good deeds and kindness outside of his work have continued to emerge, winning praise from fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.