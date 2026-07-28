Lee Ye-rim Is Shocked Too.. "An Affair Allowed by Her Boyfriend" — Traveling and Sleeping With the Man She Was Introduced To Leaves Viewers Stunned ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Singer Lee Ye-rim was left speechless by the shocking affair story of a couple.

On the 28th episode of JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' actress Jung Yi-rang appeared as a special guest, and the story of a four-year couple struggling with sexual issues was revealed.

That day, the girlfriend began with a loaded remark, saying, "Everything is perfect between my boyfriend and me except for one thing." She went on to say, "We can't have sex at all. It's a truly platonic relationship," and shared her concerns. The boyfriend then admitted that he was taking medication for erectile dysfunction.

The girlfriend said their physical relationship had been difficult from the start of dating. The boyfriend explained, "I was embarrassed, and I thought it wouldn't work, so I left it out." The two later visited a urology clinic together and received a prescription, but the boyfriend said, "Honestly, I am not a very strong-desire type. I was never very proactive to begin with, so I didn't think it was a major problem."

In the end, the girlfriend broke down in tears and expressed her hurt, saying, "I don't feel loved. Am I not a woman to you?" In response, the boyfriend said, "That memory became a trauma for me. The incident was so shocking, and I felt betrayed. I cried my eyes out at the time."

The reason behind their conflict was then revealed. The girlfriend asked, "Didn't you just tell me to go meet someone?" The boyfriend countered, "I did say, 'Go handle it outside,' but I wasn't talking about someone I knew." The girlfriend shot back, "Wasn't that an affair you allowed?"

In an interview with the production team, the boyfriend explained, "My girlfriend kept wanting it, but I just couldn't, so I thought it would be better if someone else could satisfy her. I told her to find another partner, just as a partner." However, he said she grew close to the older male acquaintance he introduced to her, and the two eventually went on a trip together and became intimate. What was even more shocking was that they continued seeing each other for about two months, and it was later revealed that the man also had a girlfriend.

The girlfriend, however, insisted until the end that it was an affair permitted by mutual agreement. Hearing this, MC Seo Jang-hoon lashed out, saying, "This wouldn't even make it onto 'Divorce Camp.'"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.