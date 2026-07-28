Lim Young-woong Clears Up Friendship Rumors With Son Heung-min: "I've Only Seen Him a Few Times, and I Don't Contact Him First"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Lim Young-woong spoke candidly about his relationship with national football team captain Son Heung-min.

On the SBS variety show "Mountain Village Bachelor Hero," which aired on the 28th, Cha Seung-won and actor Kim Do-hoon visited Lim Young-woong's mountain home and spent time together.

After finishing their meal, Cha Seung-won toured the house and kept the mood light with his trademark wit.

While looking at the hearth, he joked, "It looks like someone made this on purpose." Looking at the dishes, he added practical advice, saying, "You should keep things to a minimum. If you start cleaning up, you'll have to make dinner again before long."

He then drew laughter by quipping, "That's why you can't stay sober. That's why there is labor wine."

When Kim Do-hoon and Lim Young-woong tried to take a break, he said, "A room is for sleeping. Except when you go to the bathroom, you should stay outside," and added, "You also need to make small talk with the production team. You have to say things like, 'Please cast me when I'm on the downswing.'" His comments sent everyone on set into laughter.

The conversation later turned naturally to soccer.

Lim Young-woong, who is known as a soccer fan, said he had met Son Heung-min, the captain of the national team, by saying, "I went to see him a few times when Son Heung-min was there."

When Kim Do-hoon asked, "Are you really close?" Lim Young-woong drew a line and replied, "I've only seen him a few times."

He then honestly added, "He's such a global star that I thought he might feel uncomfortable for no reason, so I try not to contact him first."

After hearing that, Kim Do-hoon said, "You're a star too," and Lim Young-woong responded with a smile, creating a warm atmosphere.

Kim Do-hoon, who said he would want to be born again as Lim Young-woong, who even founded Returns FC out of his deep love for soccer, said, "If I were born again, I want to be Lim Young-woong."

Lim Young-woong replied, "I want to be born as you. I want to be handsome," showing their playful affection for each other.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.