Moon Hee-joon Mentions a Third Child After Soyul Touches His Scalp: "Are You Trying to Seduce Me Right Now?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Moon Hee-joon mentioned a third child after his wife showed him some affection.

On the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 28th, the daily life of Moon Hee-joon and his wife Soyul was revealed.

That day, Soyul worried about her husband's hair, which Moon Hee-joon had been bleaching for a long time. She then started touching his hair to care for it, saying, "His scalp is badly damaged."

Moon Hee-joon, suspicious of his wife's touch, joked, "You just want some physical affection. You want to touch my scalp."

When Moon Hee-joon asked, "Why a third child? Are you trying to seduce me right now?" Soyul looked flustered and laughed awkwardly, saying, "You are too old for that now, oppa."

Moon Hee-joon also explained why he insists on his signature "curtain hair," saying it is for H.O.T's 30th anniversary concert. He added that he is growing his hair out for the first time in a long while because fans said they wanted to see his old bob haircut.

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon married Soyul, a former member of Crayon Pop who is 13 years younger than him, in 2017. The couple has one son and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.