Lee Ye-rim Says She Was Happier Living a Clean Life on Jeju Island After Shock Over "Boyfriend-Approved Affair" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Lee Ye-rim was shocked by an extraordinary affair story and made viewers laugh by saying, "I was happier when I was living a clean life on Jeju Island.

" On the JTBC variety show "Love War" aired on the 28th, actress Jung Yi-rang appeared as a special diplomat, and the dramatic love story of a couple in their fourth year together, who are struggling with sexual issues, was revealed. That day, the girlfriend said meaningfully, "Everything matches between me and my boyfriend except for one thing. " The reason for their conflict is the boyfriend's erectile dysfunction.

The girlfriend, who said that "physical love is important," admitted, "I don't feel loved by my boyfriend," drawing sympathy. She then stunned everyone by revealing a shocking truth.

She boldly said it was "an affair my boyfriend allowed" and confessed that she had once been deeply involved with another man. Despite the affair, the two said they still cannot break up.

The girlfriend even told her boyfriend, "You feel like family to me, but that person made me feel like a woman. Honestly, I really liked him.

I wanted to marry him," leaving the studio in shock. She went on to say that after her relationship with that man ended, she became severely depressed and even attempted to take her own life.

In response, her boyfriend said, "My girlfriend has problems both mentally and physically. I think I keep seeing her because I wonder who would take care of her if not me," showing sincere concern.

The girlfriend also revealed that she plans to go to France next year. Her boyfriend then surprised everyone by expressing unwavering affection, saying, "I will wait through her study-abroad period.

Even if it takes time, I want to stay together. " Lee Ye-rim held her head and looked pained, then said, "I was happier when I was living a clean life on Jeju Island.

I don't know why I came here," drawing laughter. jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.