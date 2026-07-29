Choi Yeo-jin Celebrates a Happy Birthday Amid Rumors of Infidelity and Cult Ties, Showing Off Her Husband’s Seaweed Soup

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Choi Yeo-jin shared a happy glimpse of her newlywed life, revealing the birthday seaweed soup her husband, Kim Jae-wook, made for her himself.

It was an affectionate update that made the various rumors that surfaced when the couple announced their marriage seem meaningless.

On the 28th, Choi Yeo-jin posted a photo on her social networking service along with the caption, "My lovely Jae-wook makes birthday seaweed soup for me. It tastes so good~"

The photo showed her husband, Kim Jae-wook, cooking seaweed soup in the kitchen for Choi Yeo-jin’s birthday. Wearing an apron and carefully serving the soup, he clearly showed his affection for his wife.

Choi Yeo-jin also shared a photo of the birthday table her husband had prepared with care, giving fans a look at a warm and simple birthday morning that radiated happiness.

In particular, the two had gone through a difficult time as they were caught up in various allegations, including rumors of infidelity and religion-related speculation, during the process of announcing their marriage.

At the time, Choi Yeo-jin addressed the rumors directly through broadcasts and interviews, saying they were not true.

Since then, the couple has continued to show their unchanged affection by sharing moments from their travels, workouts, and daily life through television and social networking service posts.

This birthday seaweed soup post also drew attention as a happy newlywed update that seemed to dismiss the rumors.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeo-jin married sports entrepreneur Kim Jae-wook, who is seven years older than her, in June last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.