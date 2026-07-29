Ko So-young Keeps Her 4.2 Million Won Dishwasher Packed With Instant Noodles... "♥Jang Dong-gun Buys Them by the Box Every Time"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young revealed an unexpected side of her daily life, using a dishwasher worth 4.2 million won as a storage space for instant noodles.

On the 28th, a video titled "Ko So-young's shocking refrigerator situation, where she eats leftovers from her kids (Jang Dong-gun's ramen recipe)" was uploaded to Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

That day, Ko So-young was introducing the kitchen, refrigerator, and pantry in her home when she opened the dishwasher and surprised the production team. Instead of dishes, the dishwasher was packed with boxes of instant noodles.

Ko So-young explained, "This ramen is special," adding, "There is a golf course run by a company starting with N, and this is the ramen sold there. Because the distribution process is short, they only sell noodles that were made three days ago. So the taste is a little different."

She went on to say, "My husband buys a box of ramen every time he goes to the golf course," and added with a laugh, "We always make ramen chips with this. You just microwave it for about 10 seconds and sprinkle a little seasoning powder on top. But I can't do this myself; my husband has to make it." She then revealed Jang Dong-gun's "ramen chip recipe."

When the production team asked whether it was okay to use such an expensive dishwasher to store ramen, Ko So-young replied that it was "originally installed as a built-in appliance."

She also shared her honest opinion, saying, "To be honest, I think Korean electronics are the best. Overseas brands are disappointing when it comes to space efficiency."

The dishwasher Ko So-young is using is known to be a product from a German high-end kitchen appliance brand and is reportedly sold online for about 4.2 million won.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have one son and one daughter. She recently launched a YouTube channel and has been actively connecting with fans by sharing a variety of content, including her home life, daily routine, parenting, and fashion.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.