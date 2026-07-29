Kim Hae-joon Gives Up His Bachelor Lifestyle After Meeting Kim Seung-hye... "After a Month of Thinking, I Decided to Get Married"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok Reporter] Comedian Kim Hae-joon has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of how meeting his wife, Kim Seung-hye, changed his long-held belief in remaining unmarried and led him to decide to get married.

On the 28th, a video titled "The Romantic Couple Who Spent About Five Minutes Thinking Before Filming Because They Were Afraid of Kyung-sil and Hye-ryeon" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder.

The video featured Kim Hae-joon, playing the husband character Kim Gi-pil in the YouTube content Romantic Couple, along with Na Bo-ram, who shared the behind-the-scenes story of Kim Hae-joon and Kim Seung-hye's real-life romance.

Appearing as Kim Gi-pil, Kim Hae-joon recalled the time he and Kim Seung-hye shared the stage in a play and said, "We were not dating at the time."

He added, "After that, we started checking in on each other and kept in touch, and once we began talking on the phone, our calls would last three or four hours." He described how their relationship developed before they became a couple.

At the time, Kim Hae-joon said he was a believer in staying single and living alone.

Kim Hae-joon confessed, "I had long thought that living alone would be better."

Kim Seung-hye, on the other hand, stated firmly, "If I have no intention of getting married, I don't date." She made clear that she would not begin a relationship unless it was with marriage in mind.

Kim Hae-joon could not answer right away. He spent about a month reexamining his values, confiding in close friends, and asking for advice.

Kim Hae-joon said, "I became convinced that I could live happily with Kim Seung-hye as a lifelong friend," and eventually set aside his bachelor mindset and expressed his feelings. The two later became a couple.

Kim Gi-pil added, "For someone that age, thinking about it for a month is a very long time," and noted, "I understand that he sorted out his thoughts while having many conversations with his friends."

Meanwhile, Kim Hae-joon and Kim Seung-hye married last year after publicly dating. They are currently active across a range of fields, including television and YouTube.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.