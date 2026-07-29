"Is This a Power-Trip Concept?"... HyoriSoo's Bold Demands for 'Show! Music Core' Include 'Three Helicopters and 30 Minutes of Air Time'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] HyoriSoo, the unit formed by Girls' Generation (SNSD) members Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung, visited MBC's "Show! Music Core" and showed off their playful variety-show skills with some outrageous demands.

On the 28th, a post titled "The requests HyoriSoo made to Show! Music Core" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hyo's Level Up."

The released photos showed Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung meeting with the production team of "Show! Music Core." The three visited the set with rice cakes to celebrate their debut and made people laugh by fully committing to a rookie concept, even clasping their hands together in a polite pose. They also performed an impromptu stage act on site and posed for a commemorative photo with Hearts2Hearts, a junior group from the same agency, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

What drew the most attention was the set of demands that HyoriSoo and the "Show! Music Core" team made of each other.

HyoriSoo jokingly asked the production team for "three helicopters and a skydiving shoot" and "30 minutes for the ending stage or the opening stage," setting out absurd but amusing conditions.

In response, the "Show! Music Core" team playfully countered with demands such as "the attitude of a rookie" and "the sensibility of the fifth generation." As the quirky requests from both sides were revealed, fans are growing more curious about how the actual appearance negotiations will end.

Fans who saw the post reacted with amusement, saying things like, "They asked for things they knew wouldn't happen anyway," "They stretched out the breakdown of negotiations this much," "It was funny that they even wore slippers to meet the PD," "At this point, isn't this a power-trip concept?" "You need that kind of confidence to debut as a rookie," and "Their variety-show skills really exploded."

HyoriSoo is a project unit created through the YouTube content "Hyo's Level Up," formed by Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung joining forces. The group has drawn attention with a concept that parodies Girls' Generation-TTS, and Hyoyeon is set to take on the main vocal role, showing a fresh new charm.

Meanwhile, HyoriSoo plans to meet fans through various content ahead of its official debut on August 31.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.