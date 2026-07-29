Sung Yu Ri Shows Her Latest Busy-Working Update Even as Ahn Sung-hyun Faces Trial... "Unchanged Fairy-like Beauty"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Sung Yu Ri shared an update on her busy work life.

On the 28th, Sung Yu Ri posted a photo to her Instagram Story without any caption.

The photo showed Sung Yu Ri getting her hair styled. She appeared to be preparing for a shoot or an official schedule, and the rare update delighted fans.

Sitting calmly in a chair, Sung Yu Ri wore a light lavender knit cardigan and gave off an elegant, refined vibe while getting styled.

In particular, her naturally tied-up hairstyle, natural makeup, and clear facial features came together to highlight her unchanged youthful beauty. Although she shared only one photo without any explanation, fans were happy to see her after such a long time.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu Ri married former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed twin daughters in 2022.

Sung Yu Ri took a break from broadcasting after the KBS2 variety show Love Recall ended in April 2023. About four months after her husband Ahn Sung-hyun was taken into custody on charges related to soliciting and receiving fees for cryptocurrency listings, she returned to television through a home shopping program, but left after about seven months.

She later resumed broadcasting after about two years through the lifestyle program Sung Yuri Edition in April last year. More recently, she has remained active by sharing glimpses of her daily life and shoot locations on social media.

Ahn Sung-hyun was indicted on charges of taking tens of billions of won in illegal listing fees by promising to get cryptocurrencies listed. Regarding the case, Sung Yu Ri said last year, "I pray that the truth about the unfair and difficult things our family has been going through will be revealed." Ahn Sung-hyun is currently on trial without detention after being granted bail.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.