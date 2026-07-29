Kim Ji-hye in Tears Over Daughter's Fall While Out: "How Much Pain She Must Have Had... I Hate Myself for Working"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Ji-hye, formerly of the group Cats, shared her distress over news of an accident involving her daughter while she was out.

On the 28th, Kim Ji-hye posted on her social media, "They say my child tried to stand up while I was out and fell over with me ᅲᅲ I'm really sorry, Bom ᅲᅲ My heart breaks seeing the bruises. How much pain must she have been in?" She then revealed a photo of her daughter with bruises on her face from the accident.

The photo showed her daughter with bruises on her face, and Kim Ji-hye expressed her sorrow upon seeing it. She continued, "I feel like she fell because I wasn't there, and I feel so incredibly sorry.

Oh, seriously, I hate myself for working every time this happens. I should have hugged her more this morning before leaving; what was I so busy about?" she lamented, conveying her feelings of self-reproach.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-hye married musical actor Choi Sung-wook, formerly of the group Paran, in 2019. After overcoming infertility, the couple welcomed a boy and a girl into their arms last year.

Recently, Kim Ji-hye garnered attention by revealing that she underwent lower eyelid fat repositioning surgery and double chin muscle tightening surgery. jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.