Lee Yoon-jin, Divorced from Lee Beom-soo, Reveals Hotel-Like Apartment She Renovated for Her Two Children

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Interpreter Lee Yoon-jin drew attention with her stylish interior design after revealing the new home she remodeled herself.

Recently, Lee Yoon-jin shared photos of her new home on social media, saying, "It is a cozy space you feel as soon as you open the door to this dated apartment."

The photos showed the new home where Lee Yoon-jin and her two children will live together. Its refined interior and elegant atmosphere, reminiscent of a luxury hotel, immediately caught the eye.

Lee Yoon-jin also shared a bedroom with eye-catching wallpaper and a distinctive design, saying, "Our bedroom is a space filled with each person's individuality and taste."

Earlier, Lee Yoon-jin signed a lease on a dated apartment in Seoul so she could live there with her daughter Soeul and son Daeul, then carried out the remodeling herself to create a new home.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-jin married actor Lee Beom-soo in 2010 and had one daughter and one son. She announced their divorce in 2024, and the two finalized an amicable divorce in February after two years of conflict.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.