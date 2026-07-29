Kim Jong-kook Still Extremely Frugal After Marriage: "I Don't Shop at All, My Only Spending Is Food"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook once again showed off his unusually frugal habits.

On the 28th, a video of Joo Woo-jae and Kim Jong-kook traveling to Japan was uploaded to the YouTube channel Today’s Joo Woo-jae.

Before boarding the flight to Japan, Joo Woo-jae addressed the production team and said, "Everyone, remember this. Don't use wet wipes carelessly on this trip. It will really cause trouble. If you do use one, dry it in the bathroom and use it again the next day as a dry towel," apparently mindful of Kim Jong-kook. Kim Jong-kook had previously said several times on television that he washes and reuses wet wipes.

Kim Jong-kook said, "It's fine to use them when you need to," but then asked the production team, "But have you really never used them that way?" once again revealing his stingy side.

Unlike Joo Woo-jae, who focused on shopping for clothes, Kim Jong-kook showed little interest in shopping. When the production team asked, "Do you usually not shop much?" Kim Jong-kook replied firmly, "I don't shop at all. Since I run a clothing business, I make and wear the clothes I want. I have no reason to shop. My only spending is on food."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook married a non-celebrity woman in September last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.