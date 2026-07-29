Cha Ga-won’s Bold Claims Ring Hollow... Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant Over 30 Billion Won Fraud Allegations, With Signs of Debt Shuffling

Chairman Cha Ga-won. Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Cha Ga-won, chairman of Piak Group and CEO of ONE HUNDRED.

On the 28th, the Human Rights Protection Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, led by chief prosecutor Lee Si-jeon, filed for an arrest warrant for Cha on charges including fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

Cha is accused of proposing a business using the intellectual property rights of entertainers affiliated with ONE HUNDRED to Nomus, signing a contract worth more than 30 billion won, and receiving an advance payment of 24.2 billion won without actually carrying out the project. Police believe Cha concealed the fact that an earlier contract with another company was not due to expire anytime soon, entered into a double contract with Nomus, and was not even prepared to proceed with the business.

Police raided BPM Entertainment, a subsidiary of ONE HUNDRED, in April. In May, they summoned Cha for questioning as a suspect.

Cha’s side denied all allegations during the police investigation, saying the claims were nothing more than rumors raised by Nomus and others in connection with a hostile merger and acquisition attempt.

They also said they planned to file a 100 billion won damages suit against the outlet that reported on the case, and submitted a complaint to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea against the investigation team leader and investigators, claiming they were subjected to human rights violations during the police probe.

However, police went ahead and sought an arrest warrant for Cha. Prosecutors rejected the warrant request twice, saying the criminal allegations needed to be better substantiated. Police then filed a third request on the 22nd. During the process, police reportedly carried out additional investigations in consultation with prosecutors, including tracing Cha’s bank accounts and analyzing contractual relationships. They are said to have found signs that Cha launched an entertainment agency while carrying a massive debt burden and later used a series of split contracts to shuffle that debt around.

On the 27th, prosecutors conducted a pre-arrest interview with Cha and decided to file for an arrest warrant.

Regarding the case, Hyun Dong-yeop, Cha’s legal representative at Hwageum Law Firm, said, "There is no basis for the fraud charge, either factually or legally. It is a highly disputable case. We plan to thoroughly explain to the court that there are no grounds for detention."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.