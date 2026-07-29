"175 cm at 13": Uhm Tae-woong's daughter faces the challenge of 265 mm feet... "We have to buy men's shoes"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Yoon Hye-jin, the ballerina and wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, shared an update on their daughter Jion's rapid growth.

On the 25th, a video titled "I Found Summer Shoes That Even Big Feet Can Wear" was released on Yoon Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

Introducing oversized rain boots, Yoon said, "This is the first time Jion has ever worn rain boots since she was born," and revealed that Jion's shoe size is 265 mm. She added, "There are many nice and pretty options, but there aren't any in her size. We can barely find shoes in men's sizes," describing the difficulty of buying shoes for her large feet.

Meanwhile, Yoon married Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Jion. Jion, who attends Sunhwa Arts Middle School, is said to have inherited her parents' tall stature and already stands 175 cm tall at just 13.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.